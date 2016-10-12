Story from Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian's Fans Have A Lot To Say About Tristan Thompson

Suzannah Weiss
Several news outlets have reported that Khloé Kardashian, who looks to have ended things with her ex-husband Lamar Odom in April, is now dating NBA player Tristan Thompson. Rumor also has it that Thompson left a pregnant Jordan Craig for Khloé, though he and Kardashian's relationship has not been confirmed.

Many fans are hoping the rumors aren't true.

Outspoken talk-show host Wendy Williams posed the question to her Twitter followers, "Should Khloé stay with Tristan?" Many responded in the negative, saying Kardashian deserves someone who isn't expecting a baby with another woman, and who wouldn't leave that woman while she's pregnant.
Advertisement
Others have independently expressed disapproval of the possible relationship.
Some have even pleaded with him to treat her right.
Then there are those who support the relationship, or at least support whatever decision Khloé makes.
Khloé has not yet commented on the rumors; as she told Ellen DeGeneres this week, the reality star is currently focused on supporting her sister Kim following her Paris robbery. "Our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together," Khloé said.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture