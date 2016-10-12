Khloé Kardashian's Fans Have A Lot To Say About Tristan Thompson

Many fans are hoping the rumors aren't true.
Outspoken talk-show host Wendy Williams posed the question to her Twitter followers, "Should Khloé stay with Tristan?" Many responded in the negative, saying Kardashian deserves someone who isn't expecting a baby with another woman, and who wouldn't leave that woman while she's pregnant.
. @khloekardashian's new bf @RealTristan13 is reportedly expecting a child with his ex. Should Khloe stay w/Tristan? https://t.co/1THeRHB9rA— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) October 11, 2016
@WendyWilliams @khloekardashian @RealTristan13 NOOOOOO. It's time for KiKi to get w/a man who can put her first and make her a mom too!— jessica s. (@GertrudeFaye) October 11, 2016
@WendyWilliams @khloekardashian @RealTristan13 @HollywoodLife she needs to get out while she can! He needs to concentrate on his baby!— Rhonda lewis (@Rhondalewis3) October 11, 2016
@WendyWilliams @khloekardashian @RealTristan13 @HollywoodLife No she's had enough Baby Mama drama— Ten10 (@Artzmybiz) October 11, 2016
Why is Khloe Kardashian dating Tristan Thompson wtfffff 😷😷😷— Taylor Downard (@TaylorDownard) October 2, 2016
@RealTristan13 You better treat Khloe right and don't hurt her. She's been through so much and she deserves happiness not heartache 💖👀— Courtney (@CortKardashian) September 17, 2016
@WendyWilliams @khloekardashian @RealTristan13 @HollywoodLife well that depends on her if she does not mind to go out with this man— Pilar Evans (@PilarEvans) October 11, 2016
Okay but I'm already such a fan of @khloekardashian & @RealTristan13 dating bc if they get married her name will be Khloe Thompson 😍 #twins— Kaileigh Thompson (@kaileighmadyson) October 11, 2016