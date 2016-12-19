Rob Kardashian has come forward to clear the air following this weekend's social media drama. The back-and-forth made it seem that Kardashian and his fiancé Blac Chyna had broken up, but with this update, it seems the couple is still together. In a series of posts on Instagram, Kardashian apologizes to Chyna and promises to be a better father to his daughter, Dream Kardashian.
Captioning a picture of himself and Chyna, Kardashian writes, "This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."
A separate photo of baby Dream comes with the caption: "I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."
The activity this weekend began when a hacker allegedly took over Chyna's Instagram. The supposed internet vagabond claimed Chyna was leaving Rob and threatened to share messages between Chyna and other rappers — these messages, if they are real, seem to discuss exchanging sex for money. The "hacker" also alleged that Chyna is scheming to trademark the Kardashian name.
Shortly after the hack, Rob himself joined in the circus, writing, "Sorry to be so open but I'm not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don't mind being so open or if anyone thinks I'm being weak but I don't play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married."
In response, E! Online reports that Chyna wrote, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse."
Every step of the hullabaloo is suspicious. Did Chyna get hacked? Did she actually leave Rob? Is Rob in on the plan? The breakup could very well be a hoax, but these most recent messages sound genuine.
No matter what occurred this weekend, we hope that Rob Kardashian and his family are okay. The reality television personality clearly loves his one-month-old daughter, and we wish him the best.
Captioning a picture of himself and Chyna, Kardashian writes, "This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."
A separate photo of baby Dream comes with the caption: "I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."
The activity this weekend began when a hacker allegedly took over Chyna's Instagram. The supposed internet vagabond claimed Chyna was leaving Rob and threatened to share messages between Chyna and other rappers — these messages, if they are real, seem to discuss exchanging sex for money. The "hacker" also alleged that Chyna is scheming to trademark the Kardashian name.
Shortly after the hack, Rob himself joined in the circus, writing, "Sorry to be so open but I'm not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don't mind being so open or if anyone thinks I'm being weak but I don't play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married."
In response, E! Online reports that Chyna wrote, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse."
Every step of the hullabaloo is suspicious. Did Chyna get hacked? Did she actually leave Rob? Is Rob in on the plan? The breakup could very well be a hoax, but these most recent messages sound genuine.
No matter what occurred this weekend, we hope that Rob Kardashian and his family are okay. The reality television personality clearly loves his one-month-old daughter, and we wish him the best.
Advertisement