Not Buying Rob & Chyna's Breakup? You Are Not Alone



The question for many fans is also the timeline of events. Only an hour before Kardashian announces Chyna left him, he was posting about gingerbread houses and Christmas cookies. How did he not notice that Chyna had taken everything, including the wares of an entire nursery and bedroom for her son, King, along with everything in his fridge?



While showing off his now Eggo-free freezer, Kardashian almost seems amused. He's no longer the sad narrator he was for the previous videos. Sure, it could be that he's in shock, but the fact that it's only an hour later makes it hard to believe this is all for real.

