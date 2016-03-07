Update: Rob Kardashian Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos Of Blac Chyna

Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that -ChyRo 💍 @blacchyna 💍

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2016 at 8:09pm PST