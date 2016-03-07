Update: Rob Kardashian Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos Of Blac Chyna

Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that -ChyRo 💍 @blacchyna 💍
Update: Rob Kardashian wants his fans to know that he didn't break up with Blac Chyna. He just wants to give his relationship a little space from all the social media attention.
According to E! News, after deleting all of his photos on Instagram, Kardashian posted a new close-up shot of his and Chyna's faces with a caption that makes it clear his recent Insta purge was for a good reason.
"Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves," he wrote. "It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that."
To make it clear that Chyna feels the same way, Kardashian even signs off with their couple name, "ChyRo."
This post was originally published on March 6.
Advertisement
The best way to keep up with Rob Kardashian is through his Instagram. Specifically, it's where to go if you're looking for news about his relationship with his family or Blac Chyna, who was all over his feed since the two went public with their relationship in January. That's why his recent Instagram update has many wondering if the two have called it quits.
According to Us Weekly, Kardashian deleted all of his photos, including ones of Chyna, on Sunday. The only photo that remains is one of a white-frosted cake with strawberries and candles. The caption reads, "Cake cake cake cake cake March 17th," which just so happens to be his 29th birthday.
Adding fuel to the breakup rumors is the fact that after Kardashian's Instagram purge, Chyna posted a picture of a woman with her arms outstretched to the camera, the caption reading, “When you just get out of a relationship & your hoe friend welcomes you back into the World of Hoe."
That photo has since been deleted, but Chyna has not deleted photos of Kardashian, even the one of them kissing on Valentine's Day, from her feed at this time.
This development comes days after Kardashian declared his love for Chyna on Instagram with a photo of her sleeping: “Love this woman right here so fuck y’all with your negative comments!!!"
The day after that, Kardashian got poignant on Instagram about his life and perhaps how his family sees his relationship with Chyna, writing, "It’s okay to live a life others don’t understand. That’s the whole point of living. To live YOUR life. Not everyone will understand you.”
We certainly don't understand — and that's okay.
That photo has since been deleted, but Chyna has not deleted photos of Kardashian, even the one of them kissing on Valentine's Day, from her feed at this time.
This development comes days after Kardashian declared his love for Chyna on Instagram with a photo of her sleeping: “Love this woman right here so fuck y’all with your negative comments!!!"
The day after that, Kardashian got poignant on Instagram about his life and perhaps how his family sees his relationship with Chyna, writing, "It’s okay to live a life others don’t understand. That’s the whole point of living. To live YOUR life. Not everyone will understand you.”
We certainly don't understand — and that's okay.
Advertisement