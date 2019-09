Update: Rob Kardashian Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos Of Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian wants his fans to know that he didn't break up with Blac Chyna. He just wants to give his relationship a little space from all the social media attention.According to E! News , after deleting all of his photos on Instagram, Kardashian posted a new close-up shot of his and Chyna's faces with a caption that makes it clear his recent Insta purge was for a good reason."Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves," he wrote. "It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that."To make it clear that Chyna feels the same way, Kardashian even signs off with their couple name, "ChyRo."This post was originally published on March 6.