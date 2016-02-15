Rob Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, may not know how to categorize her son's relationship with Blac Chyna, but if Chyna's Instagram tells us anything, the two were definitely each other's valentines this year.
Chyna posted photos of her Valentine's Day with her "babe," as she refers to Kardashian in one clip, and the many presents he bought her, including a bouquet of roses.
In one photo of the two kissing, fans even get a glance of Kardashian, who, since gaining 100 pounds, has stayed away from the cameras. With a baseball cap covering most of his face, though, it's just his cheeks that we see as he puckers up for Chyna.
In a video, Chyna shows off a painting that Kardashian gave her, which features the lyrics of "their song," John Legend's "The Beginning."
Advertisement
While the couple, who went public with their relationship in January, seems to be in their honeymoon phase, this tryst has been tough on Kardashian's relationship with his family. Dating the former girlfriend and baby mama of your sister's current boyfriend will do that. But Kris Jenner seems supportive of her only son, recently telling Entertainment Tonight that he's in a "really good place lately.”
“I'm proud of him," Jenner said. "He's doing good, trying to manage all the different things in his life, being in a crazy family with a hundred sisters. It's wild."
“I'm proud of him," Jenner said. "He's doing good, trying to manage all the different things in his life, being in a crazy family with a hundred sisters. It's wild."
Advertisement