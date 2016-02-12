Kris Jenner could be forgiven for having a negative opinion of Blac Chyna. The hip-hop personality appears to have some level of a relationship with Jenner's son, Rob. It's a relationship that featured him driving to Texas to retrieve Chyna when she was busted for alleged ecstasy possession.
Jenner opened up to ET with her take on the budding potential romance between Rob and Chyna.
“I don’t really know much about their relationship,” Jenner told ET. “They’re definitely friends and they seem great. I see Rob every single day…Rob has been in a really good place lately.”
Hmm, they see each other every single day and Jenner doesn’t know about their relationship? What possible reason could Rob have to downplay things? It’s not like she’s having high-profile troubles with the law or anything.
Then again, after dealing with Tyga, literally anyone will seem like a mature, stable influence.
“I’m proud of him,” Jenner added. “He’s doing good, trying to manage all the different things in his life, being in a crazy family with a hundred sisters. It’s wild.”
