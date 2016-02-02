Update, February 1: More details have emerged in the troubling and bizarre Blac Chyna arrest saga. Angela Renee White, Chyna’s real name, was arrested for felony ecstasy possession, according to a court affidavit obtained by Us Weekly.
The affidavit says that after she was asked to leave her flight, she retreated to Saxon Pub, an airport bar.
“White’s behavior was unpredictable, going from extremely angry, cursing at everyone then to crying,” the affidavit says. “White was being verbally aggressive to the bartender at Saxon Pub whom she claimed would not serve her the amount of alcohol that she requested.”
Police officers attempted to get White to leave, but she wouldn’t comply. The affidavit says she resisted by “dragging her weight and refusing to walk.” Two officers then carried her out of the airport.
“White demanded that I tie her shoes before she walked to my patrol car,” the officer wrote, referring to White’s Yeezys. The officers further speculated that White may have posed a danger to herself or others had she left the airport of her own volition.
Update, January 31: The sleuths at TMZ have located evidence on Blac Chyna's Snapchat that Rob Kardashian drove all the way to Texas to bring her home to L.A. They spied a "Beverly Hills license plate" on a Bentley in front of a slew of Texas stores. TMZ confirmed that it is Kardashian's car.
Chyna doesn't confirm this information, but she did share a video on Instagram of herself taking a drive through some desert landscape this weekend in a lovely black auto.
Update, January 30: Blac Chyna has been released from custody, the Austin Statesman reports. After a night in jail, she was released on Saturday morning. To celebrate, she posted a Snapchat asking fans if they missed her, Us Weekly notes.
Rob Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of the two talking on FaceTime following her release.
This story was originally posted on January 29.
Blac Chyna is having quite a week as she makes a strong push to become the most embarrassing Kardashian affiliate (look out, Tyga). Rob Kardashian's alleged girlfriend was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement by the Austin police department.
"White was removed from the plane and booked into jail for public intoxication with the possibility of additional charges being filed at a later date." Angela Renée White is Chyna's given name.
The arrest comes mere hours after she said she "loves all the [Kardashians]" in a video captured by TMZ. She appears sober in the video.
Chyna was on her way to London from Los Angeles on a Delta flight. The incident occurred when her plane stopped at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas for a layover. She was allegedly on her way to her connecting flight when she had an altercation with a flight attendant, according to TMZ. The site reports that Chyna looked "heavily intoxicated."
An eyewitness claimed Chyna said, "Y'all got no respect for me. I gotta tie my shoes. Let me tie my Yeezys."
The 27-year-old Chyna may be subject to other charges as well, the Austin police told Us Weekly.
