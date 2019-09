This story was originally posted on January 29.Blac Chyna is having quite a week as she makes a strong push to become the most embarrassing Kardashian affiliate (look out, Tyga). Rob Kardashian's alleged girlfriend was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement by the Austin police department."White was removed from the plane and booked into jail for public intoxication with the possibility of additional charges being filed at a later date." Angela Renée White is Chyna's given name.The arrest comes mere hours after she said she "loves all the [Kardashians]" in a video captured by TMZ . She appears sober in the video.Chyna was on her way to London from Los Angeles on a Delta flight. The incident occurred when her plane stopped at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas for a layover. She was allegedly on her way to her connecting flight when she had an altercation with a flight attendant, according to TMZ . The site reports that Chyna looked "heavily intoxicated."An eyewitness claimed Chyna said, "Y'all got no respect for me. I gotta tie my shoes. Let me tie my Yeezys."The 27-year-old Chyna may be subject to other charges as well, the Austin police told Us Weekly