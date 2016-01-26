Rob Kardashian wants everyone to know that he's got jokes. Earlier today, he uploaded a picture to his nearly cleared-out Instagram that addressed his mysterious relationship status.
The youngest of the Kardashians has been keeping a low-profile status for the past couple weeks after being diagnosed with diabetes, but it seems like he is ready to more than make up for his time in the shadows.
The meme Kardashian posted has been causing quite the stir. The woman pictured in the photograph is Blac Chyna. The same woman who uploaded a picture yesterday of a man's tattooed arm wrapped around her. An arm that has been more or less confirmed to be Kardashian's, since the tattoos match up perfectly. She captioned the intimate photo, "The beginning," adding a four-leaf clover. Kardashian also captioned his meme with four-leaf clovers. Hmm.
Black Chyna also happens to be the same woman who has a son with Tyga, and a longtime friendship with Amber Rose. Which makes her Kylie Jenner's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, and Kanye West's ex-girlfriend's best friend. (Got that?)
Does he realize that almost 40 million people live in California? Surely, he could find a few women who have zero connection to his sisters. Just sayin'.
