Rob Kardashian Posts Intimate Instagrams Of Blac Chyna

Kanye raps, "Blac Chyna fucking Rob helped him with the weight," on his new album. Whatever Rob has lost in pounds, he's gained in love. The once-retiring Kardashian has now stepped firmly back into the public eye alongside partner Chyna. And he reaffirmed his commitment to her in a pair of Instagrams posted earlier today.
The first, a video, depicts Chyna laughing and then putting on a serious face. Which is either cute or indicative of a deeply deranged mind that could snap at any minute, killing whomever is convenient. We're going to go with cute, though.
Kardashian's second post is a bed picture with a sweet message.
"Love this woman right here so fuck y'all with your negative comments ‼️," Kardashian wrote.
The pair have come a long way. A month ago, Chyna was being arrested for ecstasy possession, and he was driving to Texas to pick her up.
Love, truly, is the greatest force in the universe.
