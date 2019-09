Not Buying Rob & Chyna's Breakup? You Are Not Alone

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have allegedly broken up, but no one is believing it. Can you really blame them? Throughout 2016, these two have reportedly broken up, only to get back together again. It's why many people believe this latest separation is a hoax, pointing out that there's something fishy going on.It all starts with Chyna's Instagram being hacked and revealing an intimate exchange she had with rapper Young Thug. The hacker also posted a conversation between Chyna and her best friend about her relationship with Rob around the same time he had deleted her from his Instagram. This was believed to be a hoax, though he would claim it was him just trying to give his relationship some space.

People reported that Chyna confirmed the conversations revealed in the Instagram hack were true. According to E! Online , Chyna wrote and deleted the message, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse."Kardashian, on the other hand, has been busy on social media posting videos explaining the breakup. On Snapchat, he showed the now-empty nursery, saying, "She left me alone and she took the baby."