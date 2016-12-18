Not Buying Rob & Chyna's Breakup? You Are Not Alone

It all starts with Chyna's Instagram being hacked and revealing an intimate exchange she had with rapper Young Thug. The hacker also posted a conversation between Chyna and her best friend about her relationship with Rob around the same time he had deleted her from his Instagram. This was believed to be a hoax, though he would claim it was him just trying to give his relationship some space.
People reported that Chyna confirmed the conversations revealed in the Instagram hack were true. According to E! Online, Chyna wrote and deleted the message, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse."
Kardashian, on the other hand, has been busy on social media posting videos explaining the breakup. On Snapchat, he showed the now-empty nursery, saying, "She left me alone and she took the baby."
🤕 I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven't spent Christmas with family in years and I just can't believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I'm supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. 😓 I'm sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me 💔
But the truth is, during every "breakup," he has taken to social media.
But the truth is, during every "breakup," he has taken to social media. In fact, this is all very on-brand for these two, who previously broke up right before an episode of Rob & Chyna where Chyna was trying to figure out if Kardashian was cheating on her. Funny thing is, at that same time, she was promoting the app Instant CheckMate, that supposedly assists its users in catching a cheating partner or spouse.
During that "breakup," Chyna was on social media promoting her new makeup line. During this separation, she snapped about getting bangs. We sense a pattern here.
This breakup is also coming a day before the Rob & Chyna Baby Special and days after it was announced they are coming back for season 2 of their reality show, despite declining ratings since its premiere. It's hard not to believe this doesn't have a little something to do with the show, since drama usually does bring viewers.
If it's not to promote the show, it definitely feels like self-promotion. Kardashian's first Instagram post — a teary screengrab from his Snapchat — has him letting fans know "I have never been this heartbroken in my life," but ends with him writing, "Go to my snap-----> @robphuckedme."
Sorry to be so open but I'm not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don't mind being so open or if anyone thinks I'm being weak but I don't play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen. My baby girl is 1 month old and Chyna took her and left this beautiful home that I just bought for us. Right before Christmas. Someone I have given my all too. I Loved every inch of that woman and loved everything that came with her. I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It's different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna's messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn't even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her. Go to my snap-----> @robphuckedme
The question for many fans is also the timeline of events. Only an hour before Kardashian announces Chyna left him, he was posting about gingerbread houses and Christmas cookies. How did he not notice that Chyna had taken everything, including the wares of an entire nursery and bedroom for her son, King, along with everything in his fridge?
While showing off his now Eggo-free freezer, Kardashian almost seems amused. He's no longer the sad narrator he was for the previous videos. Sure, it could be that he's in shock, but the fact that it's only an hour later makes it hard to believe this is all for real.
"People are tagging me in these memes and just cuz I'm posting them doesn't mean this wasn't all serious," Kardashian wrote. "This is all very real and serious to me and I'm trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh. So relax. This wasn't fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me."
Sorry Rob, but the internet just doesn't buy it and has been posting its own conspiracy theories as to what's going on here. One person suggested the FBI get on this case. Another shared the perfect "plot twist" for this story: "Blac Chyna is surprising Rob Kardashian with a new house for Christmas."
But in the best example of how much we're being played, one person tweeted: "Rob Kardashian is all of us and Blac Chyna is 2016."
It should be interesting to see what 2017 brings for these two. But will we care anymore?
