Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Split In Massive Social-Media Meltdown

Sorry to be so open but I'm not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don't mind being so open or if anyone thinks I'm being weak but I don't play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen. My baby girl is 1 month old and Chyna took her and left this beautiful home that I just bought for us. Right before Christmas. Someone I have given my all too. I Loved every inch of that woman and loved everything that came with her. I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It's different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna's messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn't even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her. Go to my snap-----> @robphuckedme
🤕 I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven't spent Christmas with family in years and I just can't believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I'm supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. 😓 I'm sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me 💔
Since the initial post, Kardashian has added several memes to his Instagram account that appear to be making light of his situation. He wrote in one caption, "People are tagging me in these memes and just cuz I'm posting them doesn't mean this wasnt [sic] all serious. This is all very real and serious to me and I'm trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh."
People are tagging me in these memes and just cuz I'm posting them doesn't mean this wasnt all serious. This is all very real and serious to me and I'm trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh. So relax. This wasn't fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me. Been upset for days so relax. This is all very real in my life. I don't play when it comes to my woman and my baby.
This morning, Kardashian also shared a collage of images of his daughter, Dream, with the caption, "Pretty Dream. Miss u pretty mama."
Blac Chyna posted her own message on her new Instagram account. The message has now been deleted. According to E! Online, Chyna wrote, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse."
Meanwhile, People is also reporting that Chyna confirmed that the conversations revealed in the Instagram hack were true.
A smattering of what's been released is below.
And a conversation with her best friend that appears to be from around the time Rob deleted her from his Instagram, which was widely thought to be a publicity stunt.
This story was originally published on December 17 at 6:15 p.m. EST.
Blac Chyna's Instagram was allegedly hacked and someone is threatening to show all her receipts. In a series of posts written on an iPhone notepad, the alleged hacker rolled out a string of accusations against Chyna.
The messages began in Chyna's voice. By the second post, however, it had switched to an alleged hacker, who says he or she has direct messages from Chyna's phone to a slew of rappers and athletes who she had sex with in exchange for money.
The posts also allege that Chyna had a plan to trademark the Kardashian name and leave Rob, saying there are emails from her lawyer to back up the claims.
Chyna addressed the hack by creating a new Instagram account. On it, she called for the hackers to go ahead and make the reveals. Chyna called the "somebody" who hacked her "really, really, really, really, really mad." Thanks for clearing that up.