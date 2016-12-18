Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Split In Massive Social-Media Meltdown



He wrote on Instagram, "Sorry to be so open but I'm not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don't mind being so open or if anyone thinks I'm being weak but I don't play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married."



Kardashian added, "I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before."



Since the initial post, Kardashian has added several memes to his Instagram account that appear to be making light of his situation. He wrote in one caption, "People are tagging me in these memes and just cuz I'm posting them doesn't mean this wasnt [sic] all serious. This is all very real and serious to me and I'm trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh."