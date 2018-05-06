It’s seems as though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are turning over a new leaf and working on fixing what’s left of their relationship.
For weeks, since the news broke that Thompson had been creeping around with women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True, fans have been wondering if the reality star would give the NBA-player a second chance. Most of us were hoping that she wouldn’t, because let’s be honest: he should be permanently cancelled for most likely cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, again. But alas, Kardashian still seems to be smitten and sticking by his side.
The reality star was spotted cheering on her former (or current) boyfriend at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Raptors game on May 5, according to TMZ. This comes a day after the duo was seen dining out with friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, and in the clip, Kardashian looks happy, laughing and smiling with Thompson seated beside her. Guess this means she's not going to the Met Gala.
On one hand, they could just be putting their differences aside and be working towards building a great co-parenting relationship for the sake of True, but the buzz is out that it may be more.
A source confirmed to People that Thompson was “back at the Cleveland house” with Kardashian and that she is interested in putting the cheating scandal behind her, despite the backlash from her family, friends, and fans.
Further supporting this reconciliation theory is the fact that she has yet to delete any photos of Thompson from her Instagram or unfollow him on the platform — the official, modern day sign that a relationship is dead. Instead, Kardashian has simply disabled the comment feature from the couple’s photos in an effort to curb some of the negativity brewing underneath them.
All I can say if they are back together is: Khloé I wish you the best, and Tristan I’ll be trolling you on Instagram.
