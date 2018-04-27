This Is What Kim Kardashian West Thinks Of Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West is holding nothing back when addressing the rumors about her sister, Khloé, and her estranged partner, Tristan Thompson. Kim joined Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen to come clean about Thompson, who was seen with other women just days before her sister's due date.
If you thought what Thompson did was pretty shitty, then know that Kim agrees with you, 100 percent.
"I don't even know how to describe it other than that... it is so fucked up," Kim said to DeGeneres, garnering cheers from the crowd. The host and friend of the famous family agreed that what he did was really fucked up.
"We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are and she is so strong and she is doing the best that she can," Kim said. "It is a really sad situation all over."
Kim did not reveal if Khloé plans to stay with Thompson, a question we are all wondering, but it does sound like he will continue to be in her life as a father to True. Kim brought up the similarities in situation to what Rob went through when he and Blac Chyna went through a very public rough patch (where Rob leaked revenge porn against the mother of his child). Kim said despite all the fucked up things Thompson has done, she won't speak ill of him on television, much like she won't talk negatively about Chyna.
"I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian]: if there's a baby involved, I'm not going to talk," she said. "I'm going to keep it cute, and keep it classy, and not talk too bad, or say anything too negative, because one day True is going to see this and it is just so messed up."
Watch the sneak peek clip below, and see Kim spill even more tea when the full interview airs on Monday April 30.
