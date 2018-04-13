Kim Kardashian Had An Important Role In The Delivery Room With Khloé

There are very few people I'd let stare down the barrel of my crotch while I pushed out a human, but Kim Kardashian is one of them. The reality star had previously told Access that she wanted to play a big role in sister Khloé Kardashian's delivery to return the favor for her help in the birth of her own children, and by the looks of her most recent tweet, she's done just that.
On Thursday Kris Jenner confirmed that Khloé had given birth to her baby girl, and this morning Kim shared her congratulations, as well as some details from the happy event.
"I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!" she wrote. "I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."
? @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018
She went on to add that the baby girl is "gorgeous."
Back in January, Kim told Access that Khloé was "the leg-holder" during her births.
"That was Khloé's responsibility. She was so good at it. She was really like the doula, the coach, the everything all-in-0ne," she explained. "I want to be that for Khloé."
Right now, Khloé needs all the support — both physical and emotional — that she can get after video surfaced this week of her partner Tristan Thompson allegedly kissing another woman in a club. An additional video also shows the basketball star entering his hotel in New York City with the same woman.
None of the family has confirmed these rumors, or commented on the brewing scandal. Instead, they're focusing all their attention and love on Khloé and the new baby — as they should be. Tristan, maybe take note.
