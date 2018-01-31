Kim Kardashian Wants To Be Khloé Kardashian's Doula In The Delivery Room

Say what you will about the Kardashian sisters, but these women always have one another's back — or, in some instances, legs. According to Kim Kardashian's new interview with Access, her sister Khloé helped hold down her legs when she was gave birth to her first two children North and Saint — and now, she can't wait to return the favor as Khloé's own personal doula.
As the entire world knows by this point, Khloé is pregnant with her first child. Fortunately for the awesome auntie, she has mom-of-three Kim in her corner.
"It'll be really exciting, Khloé and I having babies at the same time," Kim told Access, before joking that she doesn't mean same exact time. (Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, baby girl Chicago West, via surrogate on January 15.)
The KKW Beauty mogul revealed to Access that it was basically their tradition to coach one another through the birthing process.
"[Khloé] was in my delivery room, both times. She was the leg-holder. That was Khloé's responsibility. She was so good at it. She was really like the doula, the coach, the everything all-in-0ne. I want to be that for Khloé."
The Good American co-founder's due date is fast approaching, which means that Kim better sharpen up on her doula skills. On January 2, Khloé revealed that she was officially six months along with a cute Instagram post.
"Officially six months," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a photo of her holding her belly.
The photo comes months after reports of her pregnancy surfaced. She finally confirmed the news in December, via an Instagram post. In her announcement, Khloé explained that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson just wanted a few months to themselves, before letting the world know their good news.
"I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
Fortunately, Khloé's got a pretty great family ready to welcome her new bundle of joy into the world — and Kim, for one, will be right there when it all happens.
