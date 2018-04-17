Kardashian Confidant, Snoop Dogg, Thinks That Tristan Thompson Is Gonna Stick Around

In times of trouble like this one, I turn to Snoop Dogg. It's hard to know how to feel after Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first baby girl, True, in the middle of a possible cheating scandal involving True's father, Tristan Thompson. I'm overjoyed for Kardashian, but worried about what's ahead in her relationship if these rumors are indeed legitimate. According to Snoop Dogg, however, there's nothing to worry about. The rapper posted a meme to his Instagram over the weekend suggesting that Thompson will be sticking around — whether the Kardashian family likes it or not.
"Tristan Thompson walking pass [sic] the Kardashian family after Khloe forgave him for cheating," the meme read, pairing the caption with this all-too-accurate clip from Disney's The Lion King.
In an interview with Elle, Snoop Dogg spoke about the meme, and assured fans that things are all good between him and the Kardashians.
"I mean, it’s funny to me. That shit is hysterical when it comes on the headlines! I like anything that’s topical, fly, funny, and different and that’s what they are. Besides that, they’re a great family," he told the outlet. "I really like them—I have a relationship with them, I know them, and so I feel like it’s okay for me to crack jokes about them, because they know it’s all in good fun. I didn’t mean any disrespect at all. I don't think they took it that way."
So while it doesn't sound like Snoop has any inside info about the situation, he at least believes things have worked themselves out enough that the family can laugh at what may or may not have gone down. At least, that would be best case scenario. True Thompson deserves to enter a world that's as happy and welcoming as possible. However, if you're less than a week old and Snoop Dogg is already your family friend, it sounds like your life is already off to a good start.
