There's no question that Kris Jenner is having a great year — and it's only April. The momager and Kardashian family matriarch has celebrated the birth of not one, not two, but three grandchildren in 2018. The latest baby born into the reality TV family is True Thompson, who is Khloé Kardashian's first child with her partner Tristan Thompson. The moniker follows both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's decision to give their own children unique names: Kim's third child is Chicago, while Kylie named her first daughter Stormi.
According to Jenner's recent Instagram post, the name True is significant because it's one that has been in the family for years. She wrote:
"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!"
Jenner also tagged the Instagram account @true, because of course a Kardashian infant would have an Instagram (with over 48,000 followers, I might add).
Many fans thought the name choice was super sweet:
"Congrats Grandmas. That is such a beautiful name and to pass the name down," one wrote in the comments section.
"Thanks Kris, that is great to know she is carrying on a family name," another added. "Love it!"
"True is such a lovely name, it's definitely 'different' but so sweet that there is history behind it! Wishing you all lots of love and happiness," commented a third.
Celebrities may occasionally raise an eyebrow over their name selections, but this is clearly one choice that the new mom put a lot of thought into. In this case, the question of "what's in a name?" is actually a lot.
