Jennifer Lawrence's Christmas Present To Kris Jenner Is Over The Top & Hilarious

Jennifer Lawrence has made her love of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and all things KarJenner very well known. But now, she's taken her fangirling to the next level with a hilariously over the top Christmas gift for the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.
Jenner showed off Saturday, posting a shot of her fancy (but tiny) holiday present.
“My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint,” Kris wrote.
The tiny white car — it's a one seater — is shown parked in front of a giant red bear (apparently named Christmas, according to People) and three brightly lit, festive trees. Because why just stick with one?
The slick ride will probably end up being a treat from Jenner's six grandchildren, which is soon growing to eight (or maybe nine, hello Kylie?). Jenner has much to celebrate with daughter Kim set to add another girl to the family via surrogate, and Khloé finally confirming that she is expecting a child with partner Tristan Thompson. There will be plenty of little ones to take turns at the wheel.
When we last checked in with Lawrence and Jenner, they were drinking martinis and Lawrence was getting naked in Jenner's closet.
Jenner has shared that since Lawrence is such a fan of the show, her friends arranged for Jenner to surprise her on her birthday a few years ago, and a beautiful friendship was born.
“When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on. It was fun. She’s such a great girl."
Lawrence has also spoken at length about how watching KUWTK helped her when she was filming some of the super intense scenes in Mother!, telling Vogue she had a special "Kardashian tent" she would retreat into.
"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she explained.
