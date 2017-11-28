If You Drink “22 Martinis” With Kris Jenner, You’ll End Up Naked In Her Closet

Jennifer Lawrence makes no excuses: she loves Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And luckily for her – and for our entertainment – she's become friendly with the family. To the point where she got drunk at Kris Jenner's house and ended up naked in her closet.
You've already heard Lawrence's version of the story, which she discussed with Kim Kardashian West when she was hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.
And now, we have Jenner's version of the evening, thanks to an inquisitive Steve Harvey.
“There was a story that Jennifer Lawrence ended up naked in your closet a few weeks ago,” he asked Jenner when she sat down for an interview on The Steve Harvey Show.
Advertisement
“She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner,” Jenner responded. “We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet – looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on.”
Harvey couldn't quite wrap his head around the time honored tradition of drinking at house parties and trying on clothes with friends, and pushed Jenner for more details.
“How did she end up naked in this damn closet?”
“She just took off her jeans and went for it,” Jenner says, joking that it all went down after “22 martinis."
If you're wondering how this fabulous friendship started, you're not alone. Jenner shared that since Lawrence is such a fan of the show, her friends arranged for Jenner to surprise her on her birthday a few years ago.
“When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on. It was fun. She’s such a great girl."
Lawrence has also spoken at length about how watching KUWTK helped her when she was filming some of the super intense scenes in Mother!, telling Vogue she had a special "Kardashian tent" she would retreat into.
"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she explained.
You can watch the clip below.
Advertisement