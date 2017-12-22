Now that we really know what everyone sort of already knew for months, that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, there are just a few more tiny bits of speculation remaining about her pregnancy. First, people want to know if she's having a boy or a girl. Also, will we be seeing every detail of this new development on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? The suspense is over on that latter question.
"Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Supercool to have that documented," Kardashian replied to a Twitter follower.
Some of you may be rolling your eyes at how obvious this is — what don't the Kardashians share on air? But you never know how a woman is going to feel about her pregnancy. Exhibit A: If Kylie Jenner is in fact pregnant, she's been extremely camera-shy about it.
"I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately," Kardashian wrote on Instagram when she announced her pregnancy on Wednesday. While in our oversharing culture, some women want to share their news on day 1, many others hold back, particularly when they fear having a miscarriage. Kardashian very publicly struggled to have a baby when she was married to Lamar Odom, though she later said on KUWTK that she "fake tried" in vitro fertilization.
"I was married, so I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I kept pretending I was doing it," she told her doctor in an episode this June. "I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff going on in our marriage… I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into… I’ve done a lot of covering up for him."
After going through all of that on-air, we wouldn't have blamed her for doing the real thing on the DL. That said, oh, boy, this is going to make for good TV!
