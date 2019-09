Why We Won't Get This Same Pregnancy Announcement From Kylie Jenner

Back in September, TMZ first reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant , but that has yet to be confirmed by her or anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family. If the Lip Kit mogul is in fact pregnant like her older sister, she will most likely not announce the pregnancy in the same way that Khloé did with Thompson. First of all, Jenner probably won't pose for a stomach-baring photograph with Travis Scott (rumored to be her baby's father) because the 20-year-old hasn't even posted any regular photos with Scott on social media. And, although rumors that they're dating have been swirling since April, neither Jenner nor Scott has ever officially confirmed their relationship status, with the exception of a few subtle Snaps . Just compare that to how utterly effusive Khloé Kardashian has been about her love for Thompson since they began dating.