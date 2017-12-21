Why We Won't Get This Same Pregnancy Announcement From Kylie Jenner

Yesterday, after fans spent months closely examining every one of Khloé Kardashian's photos, tweets, and Snaps for clues, she finally confirmed that she's expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In true Kardashian style, Khloé's big announcement was over-the-top in the best way. She shared a photo on Instagram of her pregnant belly, framed by a Calvin Klein bra and her and Thompson's intertwined hands. Accompanying the black and white image, she wrote almost 200 words about how excited she is to become a mother and how wonderful Thompson has been throughout the pregnancy. When fans started to calm down after finally getting closure on Khloé's long-rumoured pregnancy, they quickly turned to Kylie Jenner's Instagram account to see if the youngest Jenner had made a similar announcement. Though having confirmation about both sisters would be a satisfying end to 2017, we probably won't get that from Kylie, and there are a few reasons why.
Advertisement
Back in September, TMZ first reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, but that has yet to be confirmed by her or anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family. If the Lip Kit mogul is in fact pregnant like her older sister, she will most likely not announce the pregnancy in the same way that Khloé did with Thompson. First of all, Jenner probably won't pose for a stomach-baring photograph with Travis Scott (rumoured to be her baby's father) because the 20-year-old hasn't even posted any regular photos with Scott on social media. And, although rumours that they're dating have been swirling since April, neither Jenner nor Scott has ever officially confirmed their relationship status, with the exception of a few subtle Snaps. Just compare that to how utterly effusive Khloé Kardashian has been about her love for Thompson since they began dating.
Also unlike her older sister, Jenner has barely dropped a single hint about her alleged pregnancy since it was first reported. In fact, she hasn't been interacting with fans much at all in the past few months. It's important to note that these sisters have pretty different fan bases. Jenner's followers are younger than Kardashian's, so she could be taking time away from the spotlight while pregnant in order to maintain relatability to fun, young admirers. Kardashian, on the other hand, has been open about her fertility struggles and desire to be a mother for some time. That journey is probably one that many of her fans can identify with, so the announcement was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.
Advertisement
Because of Kylie Jenner's young age, she probably won't reveal the news until after her baby is born. When she finally does announce, we're guessing she won't explain why she waited so long to share, like Khloé did in her recent Instagram post. She's only 2o, so understandably, she may not want everyone in her business.
While all the evidence points to Jenner not sharing her pregnancy through an epic Instagram post where she bares all, both with her body and her words, she does still belong to the Kardashian-Jenner tribe. That means that she will undoubtedly have a legendary reveal eventually. She also hasn't made a single appearance in the Kardashians' Christmas card posts yet, so we can pretty much guarantee that she has something up her sleeve, and it will likely be all her own.
Advertisement