Khloé Kardashian Wants Everyone To Know How She Really Feels About Tristan Thompson

Yesterday, in the middle of a sunny summer day, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The picture showed the two cozied up outside, both wearing sunglasses and swimwear and, while Khloé smooched Tristan on the cheek, he posed with his tongue sticking out.
Kardashian gave the silly but sweet photo a meaningful caption that included the phrase “All my love” written in both English and Armenian. That alone was enough to convince us that Kardashian really loves her bae, but for anyone who wasn't sure, she also added a sideways heart emoji between every affectionate word.
Advertisement
Lovey-dovey photos, like the one Kardashian posted over the weekend, have been a regularly showing up on her Instagram feed ever since she got together with Thompson last October. Thanks to her frequent posts, we've seen the couple working out together, wearing matching outfits, and celebrating all the major holidays side by side. And, the Instagram love isn't one-sided. Tristan shares plenty of photos that feature his girlfriend, and he also gives them heartfelt captions like, "Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other."
Social media isn't the only place we've seen this relationship blossom. Khloé's courtship with Tristan became an important storyline for her in the most recent season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the season 13 premiere, Khloé introduced her whole famous family to Tristan, whom, at that point, she had been with for five months. By the season finale, Kardashian was discussing the possibility of starting a big family with Thompson some day soon. In April, the reality TV star also confessed to London's ES Magazine that she would accept a marriage proposal from Tristan, and that despite being previously married, she had "never been in this type of love."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement