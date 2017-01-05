Khloé Kardashian is in love. She announced her new lease on life in a post to her app speaking in general terms about the year behind and what's to come for 2017. For Khloé, that includes happiness and a measure of privacy. That's the second post in a few days breaking down her personal growth. "I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too," Kardashian writes. "I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time. People aren't wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I've learned from my mistakes and don't need to do that anymore." She's almost definitely referring to her budding relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. Kardashian has a thing for mobile seven-footers with a championship pedigree, we suppose. The couple have been getting very cozy on social media of late.
May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SbxYVPB5Z2— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017
"If I want to be in Ohio and do nothing, then that's what I'm going to do," Kardashian wrote. "Life is too short and too precious to not do what makes YOU feel the happiest." For God's sakes, Khloé. We'd all like to flee to the Cleve and club-hop down at the Flats and have lunch with Little Richard, but we fight those urges because we have responsibilities.
