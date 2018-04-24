Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, the whole of Instagram — the amount of people weighing in on the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson is entering the six-figure range. Ever since it was revealed two weeks ago that Thompson was out at a club with women who were not Kardashian, the mother of his second child, he put a target on his back. By apparently cheating on his pregnant girlfriend (something he has done in the past), Thompson successfully cemented himself a spot on the banner full of shamed Kardashian exes.
In Kardashian fashion, the conversation around the couple, who welcomed a healthy daughter, True, less than a week after the videos of Thompson kissing another woman at a club in New York were spread across the internet, has become a hotbed of speculation. Kardashian has not directly addressed the rumors of video footage of her husband, nor has he offered up any sort of apology, statement, or general acknowledgment of the shit storm he created.
With everyone sharing their comments on the state of the union that once was nicknamed "Mom & Dad" by Kardashian's followers, it's time for a quick update.
Here's everything you may be wondering about the tumultuous relationship, along with the best answers we could find.
Okay — do we know why he did this?!
The internet has some ideas, but either way, poor Kardashian. We may never know why, but we may know how. As a basketball player, Thompson is on the road a lot, but sources are now saying that Thompson was sliding into the DMs to talk to women, which means he didn't have to physically be in another city to get into trouble.
It's been two weeks, and she's had a baby. Is Kardashian doing okay?
Khloé is the most outspoken Kardashian, but she has pretty impressively kept her feelings under wraps. On her app on Monday, she shared her first long message with fans, urging them to prioritize their own happiness. She expressed her desire for all her siblings to find "everlasting happiness in all that they do!" She added: "Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother." It sounds like she is manifesting positivity for herself and her daughter.
Are they still dating, yes or no?
Unclear, but it seems like the answer is: "They are trying to work things out." We know that Thompson was present for the birth of his daughter, and that Kardashian included him in the post about True's birth on Instagram. Kardashian's sisters have all tweeted their well wishes to their sister and her first child, but none have mentioned Thompson or the scandals surrounding his behavior.
Do we think they will get back together?
It's hard to say because Kardashian has been in unfaithful relationships before, but as Cardi B pointed out, it's part of the culture in 2018. (You don't have to agree.) Whether they start dating again, or even end up getting married, Thompson will always be in True's life. If Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna can figure out a way to co-parent, then anything is possible.
Will Kardashian move back to Calabasas?
Kardashian still has her house in Calabasas, but she was planning to start her new life in Cleveland. I have a feeling she won't ever give up her own home near her family.
