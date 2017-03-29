Lamar Odom Just Flipped The Script On This Kardashian Myth

Odom admits that he hid his drug use from Khloé at the beginning of their marriage and that once she caught him, she “tolerated” it for a couple of years before they ultimately split in 2011. Odom was relieved to find her at his bedside when he awoke from his coma four days after the incident at the brothel. He also admitted that he cheated on her over the course of their relationship. He told Us Weekly, “When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.” He insists that women were attracted to him because of his proximity to a Kardashian sibling.