Khloé Kardashian's soon-to-be ex-husband is reportedly getting a reality show, and it's all about overcoming addiction.
According to People, Lamar Odom will star in an upcoming TV series set to air sometime in 2017. A source close to the story told the magazine that the show will focus on "his life, recovery — all about [Odom]."
The basketball player, whose divorce from Kardashian will be finalized on December 17, has waged a long battle with drug addiction. In October of 2015, the two-time NBA champion — who was waived by the Knicks in 2014 — was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, reportedly after taking drugs including cocaine and opiates. On Tuesday it was reported that Odom had returned to rehab as a "precautionary measure." Though Odom is reportedly clean, a source tells People that he wants to make sure that the stress of his divorce and the upcoming holidays don't send him back to a bad place.
Though a reality show may not seem like the ideal way to get well, telling his story might work for Odom — and help other people in the process. Addiction doesn't exist in a bubble, and a show dedicated to telling the story of Odom's battle with addiction might be an invaluable step in his recovery, and an example to many who face similar struggles.
Right now it is unclear whether Odom's show will be an E! venture, like the series that star his former spouse and her famous family. He previously appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off Khloé & Lamar.
