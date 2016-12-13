Lamar Odom Has Reportedly Checked Into Rehab

Lamar Odom has reportedly returned to rehab, sources tell People.
Insiders claim the the former basketball star and ex-husband to Khloé Kardashian is seeking treatment for substance issues as a "precautionary measure." Odom, they say, is clean, but wants support to prevent a relapse.
Odom and Kardashian, who came to helped nurse him back to health after he overdosed in October 2015, are said to be finalizing their divorce this week. That could account for his delicate state, though sources say the former L.A. Laker is "in good spirits."
“Lamar checked into rehab a week ago," a source told People. "He plans to stay for 30 days. It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure.
“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”
Insiders claim the the former basketball star and ex-husband to Khloé Kardashian is seeking treatment for substance issues as a "precautionary measure." Odom, they say, is clean, but wants support to prevent a relapse.
Odom and Kardashian, who came to helped nurse him back to health after he overdosed in October 2015, are said to be finalizing their divorce this week. That could account for his delicate state, though sources say the former L.A. Laker is "in good spirits."
“Lamar checked into rehab a week ago," a source told People. "He plans to stay for 30 days. It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure.
“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”
Advertisement