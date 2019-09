The Newest Kardashian Already Has A Very Popular Instagram

Baby True is the third and last of the 2018 Kardashian baby trifecta. In January, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave birth to their third child Chicago West via surrogate. Then, in February, Kylie Jenner had her first child Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster). True is the last to arrive — unless there's a secret Kardashian baby we don't know about, which honestly wouldn't be that surprising — which marks a beginning of a new Kardashian era. Will True and Stormi and Chicago be baby influencers? Or will they, like the Kardashian kids who came before them, hang mostly on the sidelines, appearing in the occasional Instagram pic? Kris Jenner said in a September interview that it's "too early" to think about a possible kiddo spinoff. But, okay, what about social media? Is it too early for that?