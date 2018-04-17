The Newest Kardashian Already Has A Very Popular Instagram

Meet True Thompson: the newest member of the Kardashian family, lil True is daughter to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, rumoured philanderer and basketball player. She's also an up-and-coming Instagram influencer. (The apple does not fall far from the very contoured tree!) As Bustle pointed out, Kris Jenner tagged the account @true in a celebratory Instagram post for the baby. The Instagram handle @true now has 142,000 followers, although True has yet to post anything. (Maybe it's because her head is too big for her body and she can't sit upright yet? Just a thought.) True has also been tagged in a number of photos already, most of them photos Khloé Kardashian herself posted.
Baby True is the third and last of the 2018 Kardashian baby trifecta. In January, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave birth to their third child Chicago West via surrogate. Then, in February, Kylie Jenner had her first child Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster). True is the last to arrive — unless there's a secret Kardashian baby we don't know about, which honestly wouldn't be that surprising — which marks a beginning of a new Kardashian era. Will True and Stormi and Chicago be baby influencers? Or will they, like the Kardashian kids who came before them, hang mostly on the sidelines, appearing in the occasional Instagram pic? Kris Jenner said in a September interview that it's "too early" to think about a possible kiddo spinoff. But, okay, what about social media? Is it too early for that?
Neither Stormi Webster nor Chicago West have their own Instagram handles, although fans happily made an Instagram account for Stormi Webster. These days, though, it's very hard to get a handle as simple as just "true." If Kris Jenner claimed the handle @true for her grandkid, good for her! What a nice grandmother!
