Cardi B's Advice To Khloé Has Us Asking: Do We Now Live In A Post-Cheating World?

Between Cardi’s sharp self-awareness and Kardashian’s dedication to her new family, one wonders if women are now navigating a post-cheating approach to relationships. While pop culture has long presented images of woman hysterically crying, throwing clothing over balconies, and writing venomous breakup albums when confronted with adultery, Cardi and Khloé’s reactions seem to indicate a new method for modern romance: when something bad happens, get angry, but also breathe. Think about it, talk it over, and weigh what’s worth salvaging in a relationship. These are things Beyoncé did throughout her 2016 masterpiece, Lemonade, which chronicled her turbulent relationship with an unfaithful Jay-Z . Bey’s lyrics volleyed between fury, jealousy, hurt, and pride, addressing the volcano of emotions that erupt with the news of being cheated on. But Beyoncé, as we all know, didn’t burn everything down. She didn’t forget either, but she forgave, and eventually moved on. Cardi, Khloé, and Bey are redefining what it means to be a powerful woman; flipping the narrative of the victim into the one who has the power to forgive…or not.