It’s been a big week for Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s new album, Invasion of Privacy, just dropped on Friday, and it’s already certified gold. If that wasn’t enough, she announced last night on Saturday Night Live (where she was the musical guest) that she and fiancé Offset are expecting their first child. It’s surprising that Cardi — known best as loud, brash, and unafraid — would have kept the secret for so long, so the announcement was out of step with her personality. From the white dress to the slow reveal, it was quite demure.
But why announce this on SNL and not in her new gig co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon? It’s got to go back to those music roots — we met Cardi as a rapper, and that’s the stage she owns. It may have been an understated announcement, but it was a total power move. The performance was all hers, and she stood alone on that stage. No co-host and no banter: just music. Cardi B knows when it’s all about her, and she wasn’t going to share that moment with anybody.
Offset slyly tweeted out the announcement a bit before the broadcast, referencing the couple’s “next chapter.” The attached photo was sans (visible) baby bump, so he still had us guessing just what that chapter was for the next few hours (while we waited impatiently for the SNL broadcast).
C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018
It seems like our sleuthing paid off. When she performed “Be Careful,” lights came up on Cardi in a tight, rouched white dress, baby bump fully on display. The SNL cameras played the moment pretty coyly — it’s a good two and a half minutes into the song before they zoom out and show her stomach, at which point the audience cheered.
Cardi, far more succinct than her future spouse, spit some lines early this morning on Twitter: “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?”
I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018
Rumors of Cardi’s pregnancy have been rampant for a while: word spread first from a TMZ report, in which she supposedly stepped away from a party because she was between two and four months pregnant. Cardi denied that (as well as people who speculated about her weight gain), writing on Instagram, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”
This will be Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth.
