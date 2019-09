But why announce this on SNL and not in her new gig co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ? It’s got to go back to those music roots — we met Cardi as a rapper , and that’s the stage she owns. It may have been an understated announcement, but it was a total power move. The performance was all hers, and she stood alone on that stage. No co-host and no banter: just music. Cardi B knows when it’s all about her, and she wasn’t going to share that moment with anybody.