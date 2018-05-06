The Met Gala is fast approaching, and like any good party, we want to know who’s going. Namely, we want to know which of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be making their way up the steps at the historic Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Kylie Jenner has kept pretty quiet about whether she is attending this year. Just days ago, she was celebrating boyfriend Travis Scott’s birthday in Turks and Caicos with their three-month-old daughter Stormi. She has been photographed in New York City by paparazzi this weekend and today, the makeup mogul posted a video from last year’s gala where she rocked a nearly sheer, flowing dress and platinum bob. So, the signs are pointing to yes.
We know Kim Kardashian is definitely going — she’s been talking about the Met Gala on her Instagram stories. Getting ready for the fashion event of the year, she shared behind-the-scenes photos on her website and app from last year’s event. People have been speculating as to whether husband Kanye West will join her, and not for the reason you think. West’s new album is less than a month away, and according to Us Weekly, West is choosing to put the finishing touches on his forthcoming release instead. Then again, these gossip site “sources” say a lot of things. West hasn’t publicly said whether he is or isn’t attending. But not to worry, Kim has gone to plenty of Met Galas over the years both with and without Kanye.
Kendall Jenner looks as though she will be taking part in the festivities as well. 2014 marked her Met Gala debut. She has attended every year since, each time in a stunning outfit. She’s shared numerous photos of her time in New York City this past week, and even shared a photo of herself and Kylie at last year’s gala with the caption “almost time.” Sounds like we’ll be seeing her on the red carpet very soon!
It doesn’t appear as though Khloé Kardashian will be attending this year. She was recently spotted in Cleveland, OH with boyfriend Tristan Thompson attempting to bury the hatchet after news broke that Thompson was seen on a night out with another woman. Khloé doesn’t have a history of attending the gala though, instead favoring outings like going bowling with her sister Kourtney Kardashian on the night of the event.
Speaking of Kourtney, she is the only one we’re not sure about. Will she be attending? She hasn’t made a point of mentioning it. Her Instagram is filled with recent photos with sisters Kendall and Kylie, workout photos with friends, and her daughter Penelope. She hasn’t attended in the past, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she had a more low key evening back in Los Angeles.
The theme for this year’s Met Gala is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. That certainly leaves a lot of room for interpretation, and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that the Kardashian-Jenner family can rock a Met Gala theme. No doubt, there will be some glamorous, gossamer gowns worn as they make their way to the museum.
