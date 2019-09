We know Kim Kardashian is definitely going — she’s been talking about the Met Gala on her Instagram stories. Getting ready for the fashion event of the year, she shared behind-the-scenes photos on her website and app from last year’s event. People have been speculating as to whether husband Kanye West will join her , and not for the reason you think. West’s new album is less than a month away, and according to Us Weekly, West is choosing to put the finishing touches on his forthcoming release instead. Then again, these gossip site “sources” say a lot of things. West hasn’t publicly said whether he is or isn’t attending. But not to worry, Kim has gone to plenty of Met Galas over the years both with and without Kanye.