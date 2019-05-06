These Met Gala Beauty Looks Will Go Down In History

The Met Gala — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit — is what Andre Leon Talley once called "the Super Bowl of social fashion events." You're not going to get the regular ol' cocktail dress and Christian Louboutins here. Celebrities go all out for the first Monday in May, either adhering to designated theme or doing their own thing. On this night, anything goes.
From tartan dresses to sheer ensembles, the gala's red carpet (which isn't even always red) has seen pretty much everything. But while the gowns might be a sight to behold, don't forget to look above the neck, too.
The yearly benefit always provides the most inspirational hairstyles and makeup looks that people will be talking about for years to come. Click ahead to see SZA looking like a straight-up angel, Jennifer Lopez with short hair, Lily Aldridge with gold eyebrows, and Rihanna... well, being Rihanna.