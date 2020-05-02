18 Iconic Beauty Looks To Copy For The #MetGalaChallenge

The Met Gala — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit — is what André Leon Talley once called "the Super Bowl of social fashion events." You're not going to get the regular ol' cocktail dress and Christian Louboutins here. Celebrities usually go all out for the first Monday in May, either adhering to the designated theme or doing their own thing.
This year, however, is a little different: The annual event was postponed indefinitely as we all stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. But that doesn't mean the excitement of fashion's most glamorous night is null and void. The #metgalachallenge has come to social media, with people drawing inspiration from some of the most stunning red-carpet looks and bringing them to life from their homes.
If you, too, are missing the fun this year and want to get in on the #metgalachallenge, check out some of our favourite looks from years past, including SZA looking like a straight-up angel, Jennifer Lopez with short hair, Lily Aldridge with gold eyebrows, and Rihanna… well, being Rihanna.