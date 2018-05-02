Khloé Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Hear What You Have To Say About Tristan Thompson

It's crazy how much can be learned by looking at a celebrity's Instagram account. It's become a profoundly important tool in teasing new projects, making big personal announcements, and subtly telling people to fuck off.
Khloé Kardashian is doing the latter. But in kinder, softer terms.
The new mother of True Thompson has removed the ability for fans to comment on photographs of her and her estranged partner, Tristan Thompson, on Instagram, according to Cosmopolitan. If I know Kardashian at all, this means that she is done with people weighing in on her complicated relationship status. She wants the peanut gallery silenced while she figures out what to do with her man.
She's using Instagram to communicate her current state of mind with her loyal, and massive, fan base. She's saying, "give me space! But also, please continue to like my photos."
