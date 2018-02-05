How This Boring L.A. Suburb Became The Epitome Of Cool

Driving around its roads, the suburb feels about as inspirational as a bottle of $5 water. So, does Calabasas deserve the style cred that it's earned? To find out more, we visited the town to uncover the roots of the Calabasas mythology, and find out why a seemingly cookie-cutter neighborhood is now synonymous with streetwear. With more horse trails than actual sidewalks and few stores to shop in, Calabasas has somehow ended up representing a new definition of luxury, one where access and finesse scores you more points than how much money you paid for it.