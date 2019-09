The Dark Side Of Harajuku You Haven't Seen Yet

While self harm is a taboo topic around the world, in Japan, the stakes are higher. Though suicide is rampant , mental health is rarely discussed, and support systems are few and far between. For better or worse, Yami Kawaii uses fashion as a way to draw attention to the topic of depression and isolation and force people to contend with the normalcy of those feelings. But is there a difference between glorifying mental illness and providing an outlet for people to talk about their feelings?