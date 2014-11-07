You undoubtedly know of Lolita, the controversial 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov that tells the story of an adult man's relationship with a sexually provocative 12-year-old "nymphet." You're also likely familiar with the Tokyo-born style subculture of the same name that consists of ruffled petticoats, lace hair bows, and pink parasols. And, if you're not part of that scene, you've probably conflated the two. Despite the little-girl attire and coquettish sensibilities, Lolita the style and Lolita the book come from completely different places.