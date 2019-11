So, when we found a group of young women in Amsterdam who get together to dress up in Lolita gear, we weren't all that surprised. What did throw us for a loop, though, was how empowering they found it, as more than an activity but an identity and a community. A style subculture created by women, to dress women, and to be admired by women, it's one of very few that remove men from the equation entirely. Our host Asha Leo visits a group of women in The Netherlands who've come across a newfound confidence in a style that's traveled halfway around the world to find them.