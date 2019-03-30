Skip navigation!
What Does Dancehall Do For Women In Jamaica?
by
Connie Wang
More from Style Out There
Style Out There
Style Out There: Petticoats, Politics, & The American Women Who Compete In Mexico's...
Connie Wang
Mar 30, 2019
Fashion
Style Out There: For Black Women, Afrofuturist Fashion Is More Than A Costume
Connie Wang
Mar 23, 2019
Fashion
These Japanese Cholas May Challenge What You Think About Cultural Appropriation
Connie Wang
Mar 16, 2019
Fashion
Style Out There: Why Adults Are Disneybounding" — & What It Says ...
For the happiest place on Earth, Disney can be hugely polarizing. Many among us believe that the entertainment conglomerate is pure magic. After all,
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Mom Jeans Are Here To Save Your Winter Wardrobe
While dressing for the colder temperatures requires putting a solid quantity of fabric on your body, it doesn't mean that you can't come up with creative
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
Fall's Officially Here — Time To Update Your Basics
Throw on a jacket and take a step outside: Fall is officially here. And while this rainy day might not have you itching to experiment with the season's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide
By the time a new season finally hits, it's been a solid five to six months since we saw its trends come down the runways. While you can count on a few
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Why Are Black Women Missing From Mainstream Wedding Sites?
Getting married has grown into a billion dollar industry. But unlike other industries that cater primarily to women, the bridal business doesn't seem to
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
I Tested The Most Comfortable Sandals For 7 Days
I'm easily tricked by seemingly "comfortable" shoes; the ones that have a clunky thick sole and lots of straps (+2 points for velcro). They imply there
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
5 Puerto Rican Fashion Designers On Life After Hurricane María
On September 20, Hurricane María rocked the island of Puerto Rico. Donald Trump tweeted, “Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
What If Summer's Coolest Top Trend Really Is This Simple?
With all the big sleeves, eyelet lace, giant ruffles, gingham prints, and retro collars that have taken over our closets recently, we tend to forget that
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Madonna & The Catholic Church: A Love-Hate Style History
Nearly four decades on, the most famous Catholic in the world, besides the Pope (and maybe the late John F. Kennedy), might still be Madonna Louise
by
Justin Ravitz
Fashion
Mad Max
Fanatics Have Created A Burning Man Of Their Own...
Every year, the world ends in a desert near California City, California. At least, that’s the case for the attendees of Wasteland Weekend, an annual Mad
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Diamond, The Israeli Soldier Making His Drag Debut
We’re so often taught not to speak of politics or religion. It’s too antagonistic, too divisive. But for Israel’s burgeoning drag community, it’s
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Why You'll See These Victorian-Style European Dresses In Nam...
Every dress tells a story, but in the case of Namibia’s Herero dress, it’s a 100-year-old tale of genocide, oppression, resilience, and — hopefully
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
The Dark Side Of Harajuku You Haven't Seen Yet
For decades, Tokyo's famed Harajuku neighborhood has been home to some of the most extreme style subcultures on earth. Expressions of "cute" — or kawaii
by
Refinery29
Fashion
How This Boring L.A. Suburb Became The Epitome Of Cool
There's one place on earth so influential in pop culture that Drake wrote a song about it and Kanye created a whole clothing line around its name. But
by
Us
New York
10 Stylish, Orthodox Women Talk Balancing Modesty & Fashion
In honor of Refinery29's launch on Snapchat Discover, we're giving you a taste of what's on our channel. Read this, then head on over to our Discover page
by
Erin Cunningham
Travel
8 Must-Pack Essentials For Any Type Of Trip
For her role as host of Refinery29's Style Out There video series, Asha Leo waded through the candy-colored world of Harajuku fashion in Tokyo; explored
by
Raquel Laneri
Trends
This Might Make You Rethink The Way You See Gender
There are many items of clothing that announce to the world that their wearer is now a woman. For some people, it's the bra, for others, it's their first
by
Connie Wang
Trends
The Bohemian Style You Don't See Every Day
Sex, drugs, rock and roll: Pick your poison. Tangier used to be a place to freely engage in the hedonistic pleasures of your choice — all while not
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Lolitas Who Aren't Asian: Why This Style Is Actually Universal
You undoubtedly know of Lolita, the controversial 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov that tells the story of an adult man's relationship with a sexually
by
Connie Wang
New York
Meet Brooklyn's Hasidic Hipsters
No matter your cultural or religious background, you have some conception of what's okay and not okay to wear in public. For most of us, the rules are
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
30 Seoul-Stirring Outfits From South Korea
If New York is the fashion epicenter of North America, and Paris (debatably), that of Europe, one can make a pretty compelling argument that Seoul is
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Korea's Matchy-Matchy Couple Outfits Take Relationships To The Ne...
For some couples, doing “couply” things comes naturally, whether that's sharing a whole dictionary of inside jokes, always splitting entrees, or
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
We Can't Stop Looking At These Matching Couples
In relationships, some prefer to keep their love on the down low, some proudly smooch in public, and others wear their hearts on their coordinating
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
The 6 Japanese Brands Bound To Be The Next Comme des Garçons
Of all the fashion capitals in the world, Tokyo might be one of the most singularly special. It's home to a slew of game-changing, era-defining brands
by
Connie Wang
Trends
10
Kawaii
Fashion Snaps From Tokyo's Street Scene
Though Tokyo isn't part of the big four Fashion Weeks, it doesn't suffer from a lack of sartorial inspiration — especially when it comes to street
by
Connie Wang
Style Out There
Tokyo Street Style Goes Traditional, With A Twist
Fashion keeps our hearts racing, but it's not just for the of-the-moment newness. It's also in part to the looong history of styles that still make our
by
Gina Marinelli
