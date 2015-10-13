In honor of Refinery29's launch on Snapchat Discover, we're giving you a taste of what's on our channel. Read this, then head on over to our Discover page on Snapchat for even more beauty and fashion inspiration.
This story was originally published on November 24, 2014
In our third episode of Style Out There, host Asha Leo delivered an atypical New York fashion story — one that doesn't involve Fashion Week at Lincoln Center or model-off-duty looks spotted in SoHo. Brooklyn designers Mimi Hecht and Mushky Notik, of Mimu Maxi, took us through their Crown Heights neighborhood to show that it is possible for practicing Hasidic women to embrace a fashion-forward lifestyle while still adhering to religious law.
To dive deeper into the world of this new generation that's taking modest style into their own hands, we caught up with 10 young, Jewish women who have learned to adapt and balance their religion with culture and sophistication. Ahead, they discuss the importance of what you wear and how it reflects who you are, and how choosing to don modest clothing can be empowering rather than repressive.