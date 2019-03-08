Many among us believe that the entertainment conglomerate is pure magic. After all, Disney's biggest themes — that dreams should be big, dragons can be slayed, and that everyone deserves their own happily ever afters — are some of humanity's most universal ideals. But for others, it's a scam — consumer culture at its purest, tying real human emotions to an unending river of products to consume, all to profit one of the biggest, most powerful companies on Earth.