Consisting of nine separate events, charrería is a rodeo that showcases charros — or riders — who display feats of ranching dexterity, including riding, lassoing, and herding. But one event within charreria takes this beyond practical skills and into art: escaramuza. It first began as a group display of sidesaddle riding skills that paid homage to the Adelitas of the Mexican Revolution, women who would act as decoys to lure away enemy soldiers. One hundred years after that conflict, escaramuza competitions consist of eight women who ride around a circle-shaped arena to perform 12 distinct tricks. It’s dangerous and mesmerizing — like synchronized swimming, but on horseback.