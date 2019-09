Why Are Black Women Missing From Mainstream Wedding Sites?

It’s worth noting that some mainstream sites are listening. In 2016, Jagger Blaec wrote a blog post on the wedding website A Practical Wedding, asking if Black brides mattered to the wedding industry. She ended the article hoping to “shed some natural light on the desperate need for inclusion in a white-washed industry.” In May, The Knot brought Blaec on to assist its director of education and innovation, Anja Winikka, on a presentation about inclusivity beyond white weddings, focusing on plus-size brides, brides from a variety of religions and cultures, as well LGBTQ+ weddings. While The Knot featured a section for “African-American Weddings” on its site, offering a guide to “traditions like jumping the broom to finding the perfect wedding hairstyle,” it appears that the brand still has a long way to go: Stock imagery for its general wedding stories all feature white brides, and you currently have to scroll through eight pages of content before finding an image of a Black woman. Segmenting African-American weddings as a separate section, rather than integrating Black brides into general-interest content, is a faux-diversity tactic that’s thankfully being abandoned by mainstream media. That the conversation hasn’t even begun in the bridal industry is disheartening.