Fall's Officially Here — Time To Update Your Basics

Throw on a jacket and take a step outside: Fall is officially here. And while this rainy day might not have you itching to experiment with the season's top fashion trends quite yet, it just so happens to be the perfect weather to break out your trusted basics. You know the ones: knit turtlenecks, everyday jeans, boots that won't get destroyed by the elements. But after a year in storage, we're betting last year's stock has run its course. So, in the spirit of new beginnings, why not give your basics a little reboot?
Whatever September has in store for you — New York Fashion Week, a new school year, a big move, etc. — the fact is, it's a busy time for everyone. To avoid throwing a wrench in your already-hectic schedule, we scoured Jet.com and rounded up all the fall pieces you need to get through the bustling season ahead with ease. So, before another morning goes by trying to make summer clothes work for 60-degree weather, take a look at the 15 basics ahead. Just think, before long, you'll be wrapped up in a cozy sweater and slouchy jeans. Ain't fall the best?
