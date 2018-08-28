How To Build Your Own Fall Fashion Starter Kit

In a time of ever-increasing options, knowing what to wear, and therefore what to buy, can be exceedingly difficult. Some extremists like to consider the recent aggressive increase of trends to be the reason so many have adopted minimalism. Then there's the maximalists who jump all in and say the more trends, the better. We like to think we fall somewhere in the middle — the camp that toes the line between wanting to build out a solid wardrobe, but with items that are more modern than the ho-hum classics.
To tackle the onslaught of fall arrivals, we're bringing that happy medium to life with the ultimate fall starter kit. Do away with the crippling indecision over what to pull the plug on while shopping for the upcoming season. Instead, fall back on these 13 autumn essentials to create a wardrobe that's one-part classic (chunky knits, blazers, black booties) and one-part trendy (knee-high boots, silk skirts, see-through turtlenecks). Whether you're on a baller budget or a college one, embrace the upcoming season like Target's already embraced Halloween (a.k.a. too soon) with these cozy must-haves.
