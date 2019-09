How To Build Your Own Fall Fashion Starter Kit

In a time of ever-increasing options, knowing what to wear, and therefore what to buy, can be exceedingly difficult. Some extremists like to consider the recent aggressive increase of trends to be the reason so many have adopted minimalism. Then there's the maximalists who jump all in and say the more trends, the better. We like to think we fall somewhere in the middle — the camp that toes the line between wanting to build out a solid wardrobe, but with items that are more modern than the ho-hum classics.