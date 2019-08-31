It's Official — Instagram Loves The "Back-To-School" Look

There's a certain eerie feeling that hits at the end of every August. Whether you're 13 or 30, that "summer is ending" vibe is inevitable, even if you no longer get the luxury of a summer break (not much changes during the seasonal transition once you enter the workforce). While we don't have to worry about heading back to school, we're still inundated with giant cardboard signs advertising pencils, clothing discounts, and, of course, cute backpacks. But there's something to be said for that nostalgic back to school feel. After all, the arrival of fall meant one of our favorite activities: back to school shopping, complete with Labor Day deals.
Thankfully, we're not beholden to skirt lengths that stretch to the tips our fingers or the preppy cardigans from the days of our past, but we can still fantasize about putting together the perfect back-to-school look. Oddly enough, with plaid, tweed, and sweaters tied 'round the neck emerging as strong contenders for fall's major fashion trends, Instagram has proven to be an inspiration for just that. One scroll through your feed and it feels like you have stepped into a twilight zone of cool Gossip Girl prep mixed with indie designer chic. From knee socks paired with suit sets to chunky sweaters mixed with mini-skirts, schoolgirl style is indeed back. Just a coincidence or perfect timing? Either way, we've got you covered with 12 back-to-school-inspired trends and shopping to match. *Bell rings*
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.