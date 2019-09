It's Official — Instagram Loves The "Back-To-School" Look

Thankfully, we're not beholden to skirt lengths that stretch to the tips our fingers or the preppy cardigans from the days of our past, but we can still fantasize about putting together the perfect back-to-school look . Oddly enough, with plaid, tweed, and sweaters tied 'round the neck emerging as strong contenders for fall's major fashion trends, Instagram has proven to be an inspiration for just that. One scroll through your feed and it feels like you have stepped into a twilight zone of cool Gossip Girl prep mixed with indie designer chic. From knee socks paired with suit sets to chunky sweaters mixed with mini-skirts, schoolgirl style is indeed back. Just a coincidence or perfect timing? Either way, we've got you covered with 12 back-to-school-inspired trends and shopping to match. *Bell rings*