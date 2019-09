There’s nothing quite as distinct and memorable as the adolescent feeling of going back to school. The slight cooling in the air, the nervous anticipation of seeing old friends, the excitement of having fresh new duds and school supplies — it’s a specific churn of emotions that kind of fades as you reach adulthood, and your schedule is not so governed by the seasonal school year. However, there’s no denying that the return of fall has the ability to conjure up those feels — even if you’ve only been out of the office for two weeks, and not three months.